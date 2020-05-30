Singer Taylor Swift lashed out at US President Donald Trump for his tweet that said protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

The pop singer accused US President Trump of stoking fires of white supremacy and racism.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? When the looting starts the shooting starts'???" We will vote you out in November, Taylor tweeted tagging Trump.

The tweet was Taylor's most-liked tweet ever with more than 1.5 million likes till now.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Taylor was responding to Trump's earlier tweet that said "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!."

Twitter added a warning label to Trump's tweet as it violated rules against glorifying violence.

Protestor turned violent in Minnesota after video emerged of George Flyod, an African-American man saying "I can't breathe" as white police officer pinned him down and kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes.

After being unresponsive, Flyod was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later which sparked violent protests across Minnesota and neighboring states.