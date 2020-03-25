If you think the Taylor Swift Kanye West controversial episode of the 2016 leaked call was behind us, think again. It seems an unedited complete version of the call has been recently leaked on the internet, giving things a new spin.

The leaked footage between the two singers throws some light on the feud that took place between Kanye and Taylor over the lyrics of his song, 'Famous'. The songs contains words like,

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex

Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn)

I made that bitch famous."

Although Kim Kardashain, Kanye's wife had shared a clip of the phone call where Taylor seems to approve these lyrics, the new clip that has surfaced over the internet shows a different version of the story.

The new and longer clip shows that Kanye had only said that the line in the song would say, "I feel Taylor might owe me sex."

There is no mention of calling Taylor a 'bitch' or taking credit for her popularity and fame.

Taking to Twitter, Kim fired shots at Tylor Swift. She said, "@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now."

She further tweeted, "I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative."

She also defended her husband and said that, "Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption and the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied and forced me to defend him."

The war of words and accusations seem to be at its peak between the Kanyes and Swift. Stay tuned for further comments from Taylor Swift on this controversy.