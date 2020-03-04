In an unexpected turn of events, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's daughter North West took over the stage at her father's Yeezy show at the Paris Fashion Week. The 6-year-old was seen rapping as models walked the ramp around her.

Kanye's Yeezy collection made a comeback after a two-year hiatus. Despite the buzz around the return of the collection, what made bigger headlines was North West's performance.

'Cool, cute, cool, yeah! Word up!'

This was her debut public rap performance ever, but the little girl has sure been to her fair share of fashion shows. In fact, she enjoyed a first seat view of the Givenchy show with mama Kim back in 2014 when she was just a year old. She also wore a custom made Givenchy dress at the time.

At the Yeezy collections fashion show, North was seen rapping confidently as dad Kanye stood on the side watching her, swelled with pride. North rapped, "Cool, cute, cool, yeah! Word up!" She also called out her cousin and daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and exclaimed that she loved her. North chose to dress more like a dad than her mom and wore a sporty pant set.

But as the little one showed off her rapping prowess, she also faced some backlash. Parents of the child star, ZaZa took the opportunity to show their displeasure to North's performance. They wrote in an Instagram post, "We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child's involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye West) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!

The couple also added, "We admire Kanye West, and adore his journey. However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED." The Instagram post garnered a response from Kim who said that her eldest daughter is, in fact, a big fan of ZaZa.