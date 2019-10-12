Kim Kardashian knows how to tease her fans. The reality star took to her social media to announce announcing the launch of her SKIMS Cotton Collection, which will debut on October 15 online.

'My essential underwear and lounge pieces made from ultra soft cotton are coming soon!' said the Selfish author before warning her 149M Instagram followers that the line will likely sell out fast.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star can be seen looking sultry as she modeled a white bra and leggings while reclined on a large, round white sofa with pillows strewn about in her Hidden Hills, California mansion she shares with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done. But in the pic, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen. Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Reportedly, earlier this week it was announced that Kim hopes to move production of her Skims range to Armenia in an attempt to bring more business to the Eurasian country, which borders Iran and Turkey.

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to promote her business. You can check out the pic here: