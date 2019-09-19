Taylor Swift has finally spoken about her feud with Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West. There was a time when Taylor was good friends with Kanye but things between them went awry in 2016. Everything was going well between Taylor and Kanye until the latter released his song "Famous".

Everyone knows that Taylor and Kanye's fight began at the 2009 Video Music Awards when he interrupted her speech. During the time, Kanye reportedly claimed that Beyonce deserved the honour of Female Video of the year instead of Taylor, but somehow these two managed to stay friends until Kanye's "Famous" was released.

When Kanye was about to release the song, he called and gave her a heads up but did not share the specific lyrics. Months later, Kim Kardashian reportedly leaked audio of that conversation but there are several other things that went wrong between Taylor Swift and Kanye West's friendship. In West's "Famous", he reportedly called her "that b***."

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift sat down with Rolling Stone and got candid about her feud with Kanye West. The acclaimed singer told the magazine that no one understood the context and the events that led up to their feud. She added that "Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a b****. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn't just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things."

Taylor Swift further admitted that she was very happy with Kanye's friendship as he "would say really nice things about my music." Taylor, who had a very difficult time, also added that it felt like she was healing from all the earlier rejections. She also said that in 2015, when he got the Vanguard Award, West called her up and after a long conversation said that he really wanted her to be there.

Following the award show, things between them went south but somehow Taylor decided to move past the event.