Taylor Swift fans were in for a major treat when their favorite singer dropped another surprise album. This is the second album this year and her ninth studio album, titled "Evermore." Although Swift's fans are nothing but glad to see another album drop so soon, shortly after Folklore, it's something the songwriter admits she has never done before.

The standard edition of Evermore has 15 tracks with the addition of two bonus tracks in the deluxe physical edition, titled "right where you left me" and "it's time to go." We are already feeling the vibe these tracks are going to bring this holiday season.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called evermore," Taylor said in her Instagram post.

Poetic reason behind Evermore

In the same Instagram post, Swift acknowledged how, in the past, all her albums were treated as "one-off era" before moving on to the next one. However, Evermore is different. As Blank Space singer rightly puts it, it was the escapism, dreamscapes, tragedies and tales of love that made her wanting to keep writing after Folklore.

"There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," Taylor penned in her caption.

Reports suggest that album will feature collaborations with Haim, The National, and Bon Iver from "Exile." Fans wondering the reason behind the surprise announcement, Swift revealed an interesting titbit from her childhood.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

List of tracks in Evermore

'Evermore' will include the following tracks: