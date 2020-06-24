In 2019, Taylor Swift had been invited to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Little did she know that she was in for a major surprise.

Right before being on the show, Taylor had undergone Lasik eye surgery. The 'love story' singer's mother, Alison had recorded a hilarious video of her that she lent to Jimmy for the show. In the middle of the episode, Jimmy declared that she was about to show the entire world a hilarious video of Taylor. He said, "Your mum may or may not have videotaped you after surgery and she gave us the video." Taylor was completed taken aback and responded, "For the television? What's happening right now?"

Jimmy announced, "This is the world premiere. Check this out. This is Taylor Swift, post-surgery. You were, like, freaking out over a banana."



The video shows Taylor wearing her Lasik eye goggles and trying to take out a banana from a bunch. When she manages to finally get one, she starts crying. She can be heard explaining to her mother, "I tried to get this one but what do we do with this one now?" When her mom offers to eat it instead of Taylor, she responds, "It doesn't have a head. OK, I'm fine, fine."

Taylor then begins to eat the banana and exclaims, "sometimes it doesn't go your way." She soon drifts off to sleep while eating the banana. But she continues to talk and adds, "I'm not asleep, my mind is alive."

Taylor Swift seemed quite embarrassed on seeing the clip. She was also shocked by how Jimmy found it. The rest of the interview was taken over the banana video with Taylor repeatedly saying, "I'm sorry, I can't think about anything else."

Taylor Swift had undergone Lasik surgery back in 2019 and now fully recovered. She is currently quarantining at home.

