Taylor Swift's new song, 'The Man' is out. Taylor stars in the video too and can be seen in a never seen before avatar, playing a male business executive with a cigar, going to strip clubs. The video also stars Swift's father in a cameo as a tennis umpire and features the voice of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Taylor Swift had shared some behind the scene photos from the shooting on her Instagram account on Thursday, with a caption to say "Thank you to the entire cast and crew". She also wrote, "Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT." "My dad making his acting debut as 'unimpressed umpire' is a memory I'll always cherish,"

The video credits confirm that the song has been directed, produced, and is owned by Swift herself.

The song is taken from her seventh studio album, Lover. Swift plays the lead character of a man in the video and can be seen in impressive prosthetics relieving himself. The wall in front of the man shows the names of Swift's first six albums produced by Big Machine Records.

The song, The Man is the first of her releases since her big exit from the record company and the video takes a dig at the company's music executive, Scooter Braun. The video also shows a poster with a "no scooters" sign along with a poster that states, "Missing. If found return to Taylor Swift".

Last year in June, Taylor Swift had accused Braun of trying to "dismantle" her musical "legacy".

The man in the video also strikes a resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio's character from the movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. The lyrics, "I'm so sick of running as fast as I can, Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man", hint towards the gender disparity in the work place and society.

