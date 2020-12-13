Ten times Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift turns 31 today. The gorgeous singer is best known for country music. Not only is she all-girls' sweetheart, but also made our teenage quite bearable by delighting us with songs about love, heartbreak, friendship and all things that mattered at that age.

Needless to say, all her songs till date are relatable AF. And all her songwriting stems from her personal experiences. On the occasion of her birthday, lets take a look at some of her awe-inspiring journey that will amaze you.

Her lucky number is 13 and there a theory behind it.

Unlike the majority of western civilization, Taylor is not triskaidekaphobia– i.e., she's not afraid of the number 13. In fact, she loves it so much so that it influences big-deal stuff she does. Born on December 13, she turned 13 on Friday 13. Her first album went gold in 13 weeks. She paints a '13' on her hand before every show she does, noting: "It's really weird." In 2009 she commented that every time she'd won an award, she was sat in the 13th row, seat, section, or in "Row M, which is the 13th letter." Oh, and she says her first Number One single had a 13-second intro. "Basically," she's said, "whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."

Once upon a time she used to live on a Christmas tree farm

In an interview with Esquire Taylor reveled that she spent her early years living on a Christmas tree farm that was run by her dad, whose main job was as a financial advisor.

Her family moved to Tennessee so that Taylor could pursue her dream of making the country music

Swift was born on December 13 1989 in Reading, Pennsylvania, but at the age of fourteen, Swift and her family moved to a lakeside house in Hendersonville, Tennessee, to help her break into the country music scene. Her dad even transferred to the Nashville office of Merrill Lynch.

Shania Twain's songs hugely inspired her.

Swift was largely inspired to pursue country music by listening to Shania Twain. She told the Guardian in a 2012 interview that Twain's music made her "want to just run around the block four times and daydream about everything".

Her first song was called 'Lucky You'

Swift wrote her first song 'Lucky You', when she was aged 12, with computer repairman and local musician Ronnie Cremer, who taught her to play the guitar. Taylor Swift debuted in 2006 with her eponymous album and had songs that reached the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The album was subsequently certified platinum or multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Acting Debut

Swift made her acting debut in a 2009 episode of CSI, playing rebellious teenager Haley Jones. Swift also had a cameo appearance in the 2010 film Hannah Montana: The Movie. The singer also co-wrote two songs to the film's soundtrack. Swift has acted in other films, too, including the 2010 movie Valentine's Day, and the 2014 film The Giver.

She's won 10 Grammy Awards

Swift has so far won a whopping 10 Grammy Awards, including twice bagging the prize for Album of the Year – making her the first woman to do so.

Taylor Swift provided financial aid of $13000 to two US women struggling with rent, bills.

She recently came in news for helping out a Michigan mother who had lost her job and was behind on rent and utilities. The singer helped out a Nashville woman as well.

Here's looking at some of the best romantic tracks by Taylor Swift that will make your winter days warmer. So grab a cuppa of coffee, plugin your earphone and listen to these magical songs!

Love Story

The lead single from Swift's second studio album Fearless. The plotline follows a Romeo and Juliet set, but with a happier conclusion. Love Story became immensely popular and is considered as one of the best-selling singles of all times. We bet everyone must have heard this song on loop!

You Belong with Me

Another song from Fearless, You Belong with Me, earned Swift nominations at the 2010 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song was inspired by Swift overhearing a male friend having a fight with his girlfriend on the phone.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever.

The soundtrack for the 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker, the song was written by Swift, Sam Drew and Jack Antonoff. Swift and Zayn Malik sang it.

Crazier

This was another very earlier Taylor Swift-sung romantic ballad that we love. Even though it was picturised on Miley Cyrus, Taylor was seen in her cutesy blond curls and made quite the impression.

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

This Taylor Swift song sees her deliver a rather harsh message to one of her exes - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Oh, this has been one of the most heard songs, especially after a heartbreak.

Teardrops on My Guitar

Swift and Liz Rose wrote a song from her debut album, Teardrops on My Guitar. It was based on a classmate of hers for whom she had feelings and who was completely unaware of it.

Bad Blood

Taylor had her entire girl squad play key parts in it, and we were floored by it, not to mention that catchy rap by Kendrick Lamar.

Exile

The song from Folklore, Swift's first album of 2020, acts as an unspoken dialogue between two estranged lovers.

And now, let's take a look at some of Taylor's unseen pics well that cutesy curls are unmissable!

Girl with curls!

May the magic of the songstress stay intact for many many years to come... Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!