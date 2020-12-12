Television's most loved personality and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is celebrating his 40th birthday today. From wowing us with his romantic screen presence on TV to making us blush with his infectious smile, his magnetic screen presence makes him the most loveable actor! The actor's fans have flooded social media with love and adorable wishes on his birthday.

On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla's 40th birthday today, let's take a look at his incredible journey that makes him the internet's hottest sensation!!

Early life

Siddharth Shukla was born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla. He has two elder sisters. His family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. Shukla completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort. He graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

It was a very proud feeling especially because I was representing my country there. I also say that I was representing my country there as everybody in that foreign country addressed me as 'the Indian boy'. This clearly stated I was not Sidharth Shukla but I was an Indian in a foreign country.

Siddharth also went on to add that his welcome in India was warm and that indeed made him feel special. It is because of the Best Model of the World title that Siddharth got into acting. He had mentioned that while getting calls congratulating him, he also got quite a few offers for acting. So when he took up those offers, he noticed more and started getting bigger projects. The birthday boy also confessed that he is not a trained actor, but he believes that one learns more practically, and that is something that he did too.

Sidharth's career in TV/ films

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He did not get much recognition. He garnered accolades for his role in TV show Jane Pehachane See...Yeh Ajnabi In 2013, he then bagged Colors show Balika Vadu. This show became very popular on Indian television and won many awards.

Siddharth Shukla was also part of Alia Bhat and Varun Dhawan's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. His character's name was Angad. Critics praised him for his breathtaking performance in the movie. After acting in Karan Johar's film, his success was unstoppable.

In 2016, he hosted the seventh season of India's Got Talent. He then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6 and won the show with his sheer hard work and patience. In 2017, he was seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, based on the concept of surrogacy. The actor was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met during Bigg Boss 13 and soon formed a close bond. Their chemistry kept the audience entertained, and many hoped that the two would even fall in love. While Shukla managed to win the trophy, Gill emerged as the second runner-up. The two recently went live together online and did not leave a chance to pull each other's legs, making the fans quite happy.

This is how the actor celebrated his 40th birthday!

It was the actor's family and close friend Shehnaaz Gill who was one of the first few to wish the star on his special day. Sidharth rang into his birthday with a small celebration at home with his loved ones, including Shehnaaz. As the clock struck midnight, the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' took to her Instagram to share a candid video with Sidharth Shukla wishing him on his birthday.

On the other hand, Sidharth, who is known for his wit and humour on social media, chose to announce his age in quite a quirky way.

He tagged his Bigg Boss 13 housemates Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh in his tweet, which read, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern...I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)"

Rashami wished Sidharth on his birthday!

Check out their banter on social media.

For the unversed, Rashami and others would call him '40 saal ka buddha' on the show and many fights happened between them too.

Rare and unseen pictures of dapper birthday boy Sid is a for all you fans of Sidheart fans!

Wishing our very own Sidharth Shukla a very happy birthday.