The King of box office, superstar Rajinikanth turns 70 today. The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan awardee Rajinikanth was born on December 12, 1950, in a Maratha family in Bengaluru. The actor who has won millions of hearts in the span of over four decades has made his debut in acting through the Tamil film Apoorva 'Raagangal' (1975). He is one of those actors who enjoys a huge fanbase. Fondly known as Thalaivi, his birthday is celebrated as a festival in the South.

On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you some rare and unseen pictures of him as a tribute to this magnetic star.

Early years

Rajinikanth's real name is Chhatrapati Shivaji. The actor was named after a Maratha warrior King and was brought up speaking Marathi at home and Kannada outside. The actor was good at academics and had a great interest in cricket, football and basketball.

From being paid Rs 750 to becoming the highest-paid actor

When Rajini was working as a conductor, his salary was around Rs.750. For his role in 'Sivaji' (2007) Rajinikanth received an acting fee of Rs 26 crore in 2007 and became the highest-paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan at the time.

Rajinikanth's success story is a part of CBSE syllabus.

Rajinikanth is the only Indian actor to be featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus, in a lesson titled From Bus Conductor to Superstar.

Personal life

Rajinikanth married Latha Rangachari on February 26, 1981. Latha was a student of Ethiraj College for Women and had interviewed Rajini for her college magazineRajinikanth is a follower of Hinduism, spiritualism, and a strong believer of spirituality.

How he bagged his debut film

He started his acting career with mythological Kannada plays. His most prominent role was that of Duryodhana. His friend Raj Bahadur, with whom he is still close, encouraged him to pursue his dreams and become an actor. Bahadur asked him to enrol in the Madras Film Institute. His friend Raj Bahadur, with whom he is still close, encouraged him to pursue his dreams and become an actor. Bahadur asked him to enrol in the Madras Film Institute. Rajinikanth got only negative roles to play - of an abusive husband, a rapist, a womaniser, a pornographer, an adulterer etc. Still, it was in 1977 when he first got to enact in a positive role in the film 'Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri'.

Rajinikanth to start his own political party

Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020. Speaking about the same, Rajinikanth said:

The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. The political change is important and is the compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything." He appealed all to support him to bring in the change.

From PM Modi, AR Rahman, to Suniel Shetty and others wish Thalaiva on his 70th birthday!

PM Narendra Modi wished the superstar, on his 70th birthday.

