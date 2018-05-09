Taylor Swift is on the move as her "Reputation" tour kicked off on May 8. The songstress is spending the summer performing her hit numbers from her career.

Her tour kicked off at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Camila Cabello and Charli XCX for Swift. The singer performed 24 of her hit songs through the night, People Music note.

A source told the publication that Taylor is super excited to be on stage. "The team that she hired for the tour is equally excited. It's the best to work for Taylor. She is demanding and wants everyone to give 100 percent, but she is also very appreciative and takes amazing care of her team," adds the source. "The tour will be a really fun experience for everyone."

The insider also added that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn will attend shows whenever he can. And now, thanks to her first day out on tour, the singer's setlist has been revealed.

Taylor previously revealed on Instagram that she has 10 songs from her previous albums. According to iHeartRadio, the 28-year-old's setlist will feature Taylor will be touring with a piano that she will use while performing a song form Reputation and one for an old song.

Getty Images

According to Hollywood Life, Taylor's Reputation tour setlist features:

1. …Ready For It? 2. I Did Something Bad 3. Gorgeous 4. Style 5. Love Story 6. You Belong With Me 7. Look What You Made Me Do 8. End Game 9. King Of My Heart 10. Delicate 11. Shake It Off (with special gusts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX) 12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic on guitar) 13. All Too Well (Acoustic on guitar) 14. Blank Space 15. Dress 16. Bad Blood 17. Should've Said No 18. Don't Blame Me 19. Long Live (On piano) 20. New Year's Day (On piano) 21. Getaway Car 22. Call It What You Want 23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together 24. This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Swift's tour venues include Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Manchester, London and Dublin among the 36 cities over the next seven months in 2018 she will be performing. Her next performance is in Santa Clara, California.