JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50-50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives had raised eyebrows when they launched India's most affordable performance hatchback and compact sedan last week. The duo launched performance-spec JTP versions of the Tiago and Tigor while emerging reports indicate that it is not the end of the story.

Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives tie-up has been established not just for the Tiago and Tigor JTP versions. The duo intends to launch many cars based on the three pillars- Sporty exterior & interior design, enhanced engine output & performance, and improved driving dynamics & aural experience. The most probable candidate to go for this treatment should be the Nexon compact SUV, reports Overdrive.

In line with the Tiago and Tigor, the Nexon is one of the bestselling new generation vehicles from Tata Motors. This will make it easier to sell the Nexon JTP for the buyers of performance cars, the report added. The 1.2-litre petrol in the regular Nexon is expected to soup-up to 130bhp or 140bhp for the JTP version complemented with the performance-oriented intake and exhaust systems.

In terms of competition, the Nexon JTP will lock horns with Ford EcoSport Titanium S launched in May this year. Priced at Rs 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the EcoSport S is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 123bhp of power and 170Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission.

The Tiago and Tigor JTP version's aggressive pricing indicates the Nexon JTP will be much cheaper than the EcoSport S if Tata Motors goes for it. The move may attract many buyers towards Tata Motors' territory.

Typical to the JTP models, the Nexon JTP is expected to get smoked projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents and contrasting roof. Sportier alloy wheels, side skirts and twin chrome exhaust tips will extend the sporty theme to the performance compact SUV. Is Tata Motors listening?