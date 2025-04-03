Ever since her wedding with Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and trolling. It is no secret that Alekha and Aadar were in a relationship and Tara Sutaria happened to be a close friend of both of them. However, for almost four years, Aadar broke up with Alekha and was dating Tara.

Aadar's statement that backfired

What went wrong in their relationship remained unknown but Aadar surprised everyone when he started dating Alekha. It was during his wedding speech with Advani that he went on to say that he was always meant to be with her but just "did timtepass for four years". The statement didn't sit well with people on social media who have been bashing the two ever since.

Alekha Advani made a rare appearance at a recently held event. Several celebrities graced the red carpet of the coveted Vivienne Westwood fashion show held in Mumbai recently. And even Alekha was one of them. A video of the diva from the event has now drawn a lot of negativity with people comparing her to Tara Sutaria.

Alekha gets trolled

"She is looking so bad," wrote a user.

"How could he leave Tara for her?" asked another user.

"Tara is more beautiful," a social media user opined.

"Tara is much more beautiful than this snake," another social media user commented.

"She looks so bad and on top of that because of whatever she did with Tara, she appears to be even more bad," read a comment.

"Tara Sutaria is 10000 time better," read another comment.

"She is so yuck," were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

What had Aadar said

"I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream," Aadar Jain had said.

"I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret; I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby," he added.

Though after massive backlash, Aadar and Alekha had issued a statement saying things were taken out of context.