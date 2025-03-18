Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, tied the knot with his best friend and longtime girlfriend, Alekha Advani, on February 21, 2025.

The week-long wedding festivities were attended by the Kapoor khandaan. The grand celebrations included traditional pre-wedding rituals such as mehendi, haldi, a sangeet night, and a cocktail party.

During the mehendi ceremony, Aadar Jain's speech created an uproar on social media. In a viral video, Aadar was heard saying, "I was doing timepass..."—a statement that quickly sparked controversy. Many believed he was taking a jibe at his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, implying that he had spent four years with her before choosing Alekha. He was accused of being insensitive and cheating on Tara with Alekha.

As the clip gained traction online, Aadar addressed the controversy in an interview with ETimes, clarifying that he had been misquoted.

Aadar Jain's Clarification

Aadar refuted the claims, stating, "You should play the video. I said 20 years."

He further elaborated, "Since day one, so many things have been written. Out of respect, everyone has remained silent. People then take the liberty to say what they want. It's unfair—to her (Alekha), her family, me, my family, and even to her (Tara) and her family. There's no truth to any of it."

"Alekha is one of my oldest friends. I'm her oldest friend. Whatever's being written has no basis. In the families we come from, we've been taught to respect everyone, regardless of their background, class, or status. We love and care for everyone."

Addressing the backlash, he added, "They misconstrued what I said, taking just 10 seconds out of context. People then form their own opinions and direct it toward someone else. My parents always taught me to respect my past, my present, and my future. I would not think of anyone else on my wedding day. It's unfortunate how things played out, but there's no truth to it."

Alekha Advani on Tara Sutaria

Alekha also spoke about the controversy, expressing her disappointment over the way Aadar's words were twisted.

"After Aadar's comment, a whole new narrative was created, which was neither fair nor accurate. Even she (Tara) knows that Aadar and I have been friends for a long time. This entire story is baseless."

Aadar echoed her sentiments, saying, "Things don't always work out for a reason, but that doesn't mean people should start saying false things about others."