Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, recently made headlines for her past relationship with actor Aadar Jain. The couple dated for three years before calling it quits.

In February, Aadar tied the knot with his childhood best friend, Alekha, who also happened to be Tara's close friend. Several old pictures of Aadar, Tara, and Alekha together have surfaced online.

Alekha, now Aadar's wife, often accompanied them on their cozy dinner dates. Following Aadar and Alekha's marriage, netizens have expressed sympathy for Tara.

After her breakup, Tara has been focusing on her work commitments. The actor recently appeared in a music video alongside Ishaan Khatter, and their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated.

On Tuesday, Ishaan and Tara were spotted in the city promoting the song. Tara looked beautiful in a beige-hued saree. The duo posed for the paparazzi, and Ishaan was seen taking utmost care of Tara.

Netizens were quick to comment on their chemistry, with many suggesting they make a perfect pair

One user wrote, "She is literally one of the most beautiful women in existence—so talented and smart. Yet, I don't understand why she's so underrated!"

Another commented, "They look beautiful together and should consider dating."

A third user simply commented, "Their chemistry."

Some even pointed out how Aadar and Alekha's honeymoon pictures lacked spark and chemistry, in contrast to Tara and Ishaan's romantic music video.

In the video, Ishaan and Tara are seen walking through a snow-capped mountain range with the rest of the crew. The couple appears deeply in love, gazing into each other's eyes. From their matching outfits to their undeniable chemistry, Tara and Ishaan have been receiving immense love from fans.

The song, shot in Kashmir, beautifully captures the magic of love against a breathtaking winter backdrop. With soulful melodies and stunning visuals, it serves as a reminder of why romance in the snow never goes out of style.