Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to get married in a grand ceremony post their hush-hush wedding in Goa. The pre-wedding festivities of Aadar and Alekha have kickstarted in full swing. From Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani; the who's who of the industry attended their mehendi night.

Now, Aadar Jain's speech for Advani during their pre-wedding function has gone viral. In the speech, Aadar can be heard saying that he has always loved Alekha and only did timepass for four years. For those unaware, Aadar was dating Tara Sutaria after breaking up with Alekha Advani. The duo dated for close to four years before calling it quits.

Aadar's speech

"I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream," Aadar Jain said.

"I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret; I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby," he added.

Faces massive backlash

Aadar's speech has not only raised many eyebrows, but the groom-to-be even faced massive backlash on social media for his comments during the function. "That means it's clear that they both cheated on Tara!!!! So evident!" wrote a user.

"He is shameless played with Tara broke her heart it is karma will come back to haunt the "happy couple" life is all about paying for our deeds wait n watch," another user commented.

"He is so shameless," a social media user wrote.

"Tara's sitaras saved her!! He is the biggest red flag any women can imagine! Belittle- ing every other women you dated as time pass it's a new low for this guy! And any which way who is he just another nepo kid who is working in papa ka business! Anyhow wishing then luck that their marriage is not another time pass!" another social media user wrote.

"Most unromantic speech ever! Clearly, he is thinking of Tara or else you would not want to mention or confirm something lie this. Cheap behavior!" a person opined.

"My god this man has no shame at all...if he had always wanted to marry her, what was he doing with Tara," one more person commented on the post.

"So sick. You played Tara", "Typical poor man thinking. Tara is a Gem she deserves much much better than him", "Way to disrespect every other girl he did timepass with!" were some more comments on his speech.