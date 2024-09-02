Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Aadar Jain as he is engaged to his girlfriend Alekha Advani.

Aadar Jain proposed to his girlfriend Alekha Advani in a dreamy beach setting. Taking to Instagram the actor shared dreamy beach proposal pictures. Needless to say, the couple looked breathtakingly beautiful as they couldn't stop gazing into each other's eyes.

The pictures show, Aadar asking his lady love Alekha to marry her.

Aadar calls Alekha as his "first crush" and his "forever."

In the photos, Aadar got down on one knee and proposed to Alekha. The picturesque setting featured a heart-shaped photobooth made of sand and rose petals. The decorations added a romantic touch which included a large LED sign that read "Marry Me." The couple sealed their love with a kiss capturing the joy of the occasion.

Aadar captioned the post, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever ."

The romantic post garnered the attention of his cousins, while actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor congratulated and welcomed Alekha to the family. Apart from them, other celebs from the industry extended warm wishes to the couple.

Kareena Kapoor commented on his post, "Yayyyyyyyy. Mehendi laga ke rakhna ...doli saja ke rakhna (Song from the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)..."

Karisma said, "Congratulations you both." Ananya commented, "Congratulations!!!!! Soooooo beautiful..."

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship official in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together and described her as the 'light of his life'.

Before that, they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Alekha had made her first public appearance with Aadar at Kareena's party in 2023.

However, netizens weren't happy with Aadar calling Alekha, "first crush and best friend'. Before dating Alekha, Aadar dated actor Tara Sutaria. The duo called it quits a month before Aadar announced he was dating Alekha.

A user wrote, "Long term girlfriend" When your 3-year long GF becomes short term and 1 year becomes long term. Add to that your own ex-girlfriend's best friend. And then, the cringe photos. "

Another mentioned, "Yeah there's lots of photos of them together in the past. Her third wheeling. I also don't know how these people still manage to follow each other on social media despite all this bad taste."

The third one mentioned, "Alekha is also kiara's cousin."

The fourth one mentioned, "Boy, if you had a crush on her all along, why did you even date Tara? Losers!."