Tara Sutaria seems to have taken a subtle dig at Aadar Jain over his engagement news with Alekha Advani. For all those who were rooting for Tara Sutaria to be the next bahu in the extended Kapoor - Jain khandaan, it was shocking to see the couple part ways. What came as an even bigger surprise was how Aadar was soon spotted with their mutual friend Alekha.

Tara takes a dig

A few months into dating, Aadar took to social media to share pictures of his dreamy proposal to Advani. And now that their engagement news is making waves, Tara seems to have taken a dig at their romance. Sharing a song titled - Taste by Sabrina Carpenter - Tara highlighted the song's chorus - "I heard you're back together and if that's true, you'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you, if you want forever, and I bet you do. Just know you'll taste me too."

Alekha was friends with Tara and Aadar while they were dating and often used to join them on their romantic getaways. Not just that, she had even referred to herself as a 'third wheel' in their relationship. Aadar had shared some dreamy pictures of proposing to Alekha. "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever," he had written while sharing their romantic moments together.

Tara on breakup and affair rumours

On the other hand, Tara had confirmed her breakup with Aadar a few months back by calling herself 'single'. On being asked about how her parents react to her dating rumours, Tara had said, "No, they don't bother me. I've the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea."