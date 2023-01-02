Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have ended their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two took an amicable decision to part ways. There have been no hard feelings between the two. The news comes at a time when speculations of their 2023 wedding were rife. Tara had been a permanent plus one at all the Kapoor family festivities.

Equation between the two now

And right when there were reports of the two being ready to take the plunge, the couple has shocked everyone with their decision to part ways. "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways," a source told ETimes. The source went on to add, "They're both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly."

What Tara said about Aadar once

Though there is no official statement or acknowledgement from the couple, reports have stated that the couple parted ways to focus and give time to their individual careers. "I get very attached to people, and I think both of us (Tara and Aadar) are similar that way. We get attached to that special person and the people close to him/her. It helps to understand who he or she is and who they are. A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family," Tara had once told Filmfare.

"The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It's been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply, because for me, it's important that if you love, you must love deeply," she had added.