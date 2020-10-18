Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's wedding news grabbed headlines in the past few days. Rumours of the two dating each other are already doing rounds on social media. Aadar and Tara were spotted together on several occasions including Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding earlier this year that brought them in the limelight.

The Claim

Though reports of them dating were accepted by the couple in media. According to a report in Spotboye, "Aadar is all set to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. They are committed for keeps and would like to tie the knot at the earliest," Spotboye revealed a source from the family informing.

"For whatever reason, I don't think Ranbir is ready yet to get married (to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria's career has just taken off," the report further revealed.

The Truth

The recent reports of the two tieing the knot in 2021 have been rubbished by Aadar Jain. His spokesperson told the media, "These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment's Hello Charlie."

Talking about her relationship with Aadar Jain and why she doesn't talk about it, Tara had told Pinkvilla, "I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don't think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven't really spoken about it ever so people will think about what they want to think."

Seems like the couple wants to keep their relationship status to 'mute' for now. On the professional front, Aadar is shooting for 'Hello Charlie' while Tara is currently busy with 'Tadap' & 'Ek Villain 2'. Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria while Ek Villain 2 stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.