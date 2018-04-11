Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has finally introduced the female leads of his much ambitious project Student Of The Year 2 -- Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday-- Wednesday, April 11.

Ever since the news was out, netizens have been eager to know more about the young ladies.

For those who just started eyeing Tara, here is a sad news. Tara's Instagram account speaks volumes about her relationship status. The gorgeous young lady is head over heels in love with beau Rohan Mehra, who is the son of late yesteryear actor Vinod Mehra.

For those unaware, Tara is not new to the industry. She has appeared in a lot of Disney shows like Best Of Luck Nikki, The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, and others. She is also a professional dancer and singer and has sung songs for Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish, David.

Rumor has it that Tara and Ananya will compete against each other to win Tiger's heart in the film.

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 is expected to go on the floors by mid-April in Dehradun, followed by schedules in Kashmir and Mumbai.

It was reported recently that producer Karan was planning to tweak the script of the film with the help of director Punit Malhotra. The director-producer duo took the decision as they wanted to cash in on the strength of Tiger Shroff, who has proved his mettle in the action genre in the recently released Baaghi 2.

Student Of The Year 2 was initially a light-hearted film with dance and romance as its key elements, but the makers have now reportedly included many fight sequences.