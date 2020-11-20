Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain headed to the Maldives right before her birthday on Wednesday. The lovebird's Instagram stories were almost-identical as they shared pictures of their exotic, romantic destination on their respective social media. Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria rang in her 25th birthday on Thursday in the Maldives with her beau Aadar Jain.

The truly, madly, deeply in love couple make their relationship official on Instagram!

Although the biggest gift for Tara is Aadar's presence in her life, what made our jaw drop was when beau Aadar wished her princess Tara on her special day with an unseen picture and a mushy caption. Aadar wrote, "Happy 25th Principessa" (sic).

In the picture, Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a white dress while Aadar Jain can be seen sporting a turtle neck t-shirt and a blazer which he paired with matching trousers. A couple of minutes after Aadar Jain shared the post, Tara Sutaria reacted to it with a loved-up comment. "Thank you for my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!" she commented with a black heart icon.

Take a look at Aadar Jain's birthday post for Tara Sutaria here:

Birthday girl Tara Sutaria sets the temperatures soaring in red hot bikini pic

And the birthday doesn't end here as the much-in-love couple. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are enjoying the vacation in each other's arms.

Tara seized the internet with a beautiful picture of herself, wearing a red bikini. She looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses on the edge of a resting cot, dressed in a bikini with her white shrug flowing in the wind.

She captioned the picture, "Beach/Birthday Baby."

Aadar Jain poses shirtless at the same spot!

If birthday girl Tara looks smoking hot in a bikini, Aadar Jain poses a shirtless picture of himself from the same location.

Well, Aadar and Tara haven't mentioned who clicked their picture. Not the hotel staff.

The two haven't shared their picture from Maldives; their individual Instagram stories gave several glimpses into their vacation. Aadar had, however, shared a photo which showed a woman chilling in the pool, without revealing her face.

Let's take a look at Aadar Jain's IG stories.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were vacationing in the Maldives last week.

Last week, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were vacationing in the Maldives and had posed similar pictures from the location. Tiger was seen flaunting his washboard abs, and Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red bikini.

We can't wait to see which couple jets off to the Maldives next week.