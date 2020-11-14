We don't need fireworks to lighten up our Diwali as Disha Patani is here to brighten up everyone's social media timeline. Touted as the national crush, Disha is setting the temperatures soaring on social media with her stunning photos in a red-hot bikini.

Disha and Tiger are vacationing in the Maldives.

Rumoured Bollywood couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are currently enjoying their Diwali getaway at nature's paradise Maldives, and their social media feed is lit up with beachwear.

Although they are together, none of the pictures show them in a single frame.

Disha Patani's drool-worthy bikini pics will make you forget Diwali sweets!

Disha Patani never fails to seize our timeline with her hot and sensuous chiseled physique, and once again she is here to add charm to our 2020 flow key festivity.

Disha took to social media and treated her fans with stunning bikini pictures from her beach vacay. She looks smoking hot in a red bikini slaying on the beach. The candid picture shows her enjoying the wind, her hair soaking up the warm sun while she walks down the beach.

Disha captioned the photos with a sun emoticon.

While she only shared two photos on her handle. Her pics have gone viral and social media is abuzz with Disha's bikini-clad avatar and her flawless hourglass figure.

Netizens have a meme fest on Diwali night.

Check out some hilarious reaction on Disha's Diwali treat for fans.

Diwali girf ... thank you baby ??????????????????? — Blowfish. (@_iAmrit) November 13, 2020

@DishPatani madam has the ability to transform water into vapour because the boiling point of water is just 100 celcius. pic.twitter.com/KoDVZdVXog — Nehasharma (@vaanikapoor122) November 13, 2020

Tiger Shroff's washboard abs are awe-inspiring!

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tiger took to Instagram once again and posted a shirtless picture of himself posing in the sea, wearing yellow trunks. He captioned it, "Must do everything in our power to protect our planet."

On Instagram Stories, he shared a picture of a special decoration on his bed, and a video of a rainy day at the beach.

Walk down memory lane.

This isn't the first time Disha and Tiger have vacationed together in the Maldives. They had shared pictures from the country in 2018, but never together.

Tiger says he is not worthy of Disha

They've so far denied dating reports. In August 2019, taking part in a Q & A session on Instagram, Tiger had said that he was not worthy of dating her. A user had asked: "Are you dating Disha?" Tiger had replied, "Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it)."

Until they make their relationship official, we can always say that both Disha and Tiger are truly fitness goals!