Diwali has always been a special occasion for celebrities to spend time with each other. From Bachchan's bash to Kapoor's residence, fans eagerly wait to see the who's who of Bollywood are decked up in traditional attires to celebrate the festival of lights. Owing to the ongoing pandemic this year, Diwali is different as many celebrities have opted out of holding big parties.

Yesterday we saw a very low-key Diwali get-together at Ekta Kapoor's residence.

And today, Deepika Padukone was snapped visiting Siddhant Chaturvedi's home.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his role as 'MC Sher' from 'Gully Boy', hosted a Diwali party The actor invited Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra for the bash.

Let's take a look at who wore what at Siddhant Chaturvedi's bash.

Deepika looks resplendent in ivory shimmer sharara

Deepika is giving us major festive vibes as she looks resplendent in a stylish shimmery ivory sharara. Keeping it minimalist, she carried an elegant beige clutch. The actress tied her hair up in a neat bun and smiled for the paps. For the makeup, she chose a classy smokey eye with nude lipstick.

As most of the celebrities are having a low-key Diwali this year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also decided to keep the festivity close-knit this year.

Low key Diwali bash for Deepika and Ranveer

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika revealed how she plans to celebrate Diwali, she said:

Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us. It's been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that's what we, anyway, do. As for her big wish on Diwali this year, Deepika confessed to HT that she hopes for everybody to have good health and peace of mind. This is the 34-year-old actress' prayer for people most of the time, even when she wishes them on their birthdays as she feels that's the real core of everything we do. Everything else is secondary.

Other celebs snapped at Siddhant's house for Diwali bash.

Ishan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter was seen in a funky shirt with khaki-colored pants. He paired it up with sneakers and a black-and-neon mask.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore an asymmetrical corset-style red dress with a pleated thigh-high slit. She paired it up with black heels and a white mask.

Terrific trio

Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant are working together in Shakun Batra's upcoming movie. In fact, Deepika and Siddhant were recently spotted shooting for the movie in Mumbai.