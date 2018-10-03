Minister for Home (State) Maharashtra, Deepak Kesarkar has now voiced his opinion on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar. Kesarkar said that a celebrity of Nana's stature cannot be charged with such serious allegations unless a complaint is filed.

Kesarkar added that Tanushree has been given protection against certain incidents, apparently referring to the incident of her attack while sitting inside a car in 2008. However, Nana cannot be accused of such charges without any official complaint, he said.

"Protection has been given against certain incidents that had happened and not against Nana Patekar. Unless there is a complaint you can't accuse a person of his status because he isn't only an actor but also a very well known social worker," Kesarkar told ANI.

"It is now known to everybody that they were not connected to anything, it is her personal fight with somebody, those people have attacked and they have admitted that they have attacked so protection was given," he added.

The Tanushree-Nana controversy has been making a lot of noise as the actress stated that she had filed an FIR against the senior actor 10 years ago, but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, Nana's lawyer has said that a legal notice has been sent to her, demanding a public apology, failing to do so would lead to further action. However, in her statements, Tanushree said that she is not afraid of such threats.

