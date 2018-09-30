After a decade, Tanushree Dutta once again recalled her horrific incident that took place on the sets of her 2008 film Horn Ok Please. She accused Nana Patekar of trying to touch her inappropriately while shooting for a dance sequence. She also recalled how her vanity van and car was attacked by goons which left her traumatized.

And now a terrifying video of the fateful day has surfaced online which shows Tanushree's car getting vandalized by a mob while she is still sitting inside along with her driver. The attack took place after she walked out of the Nana Patekar song objecting to alleged lewd steps that were suddenly introduced.

In the video, some goons can be seen attacking Tanushree's car, smashing the windsheild and deflating the tyres of her vehicle. Police can are also present in the footage who can be seen trying to bring the situation under control. Eventually, police detained some of the goons as seen in the video.

Journalist Janice Sequeira, in her account, had said, "Out of nowhere, goons turned up and began banging against the vanity van door. I was told the producers had called them to set. Cops arrived. Amidst this chaos, I got hold of #NanaPatekar. All he said was, "Meri beti jaisi hai", which didn't really make any sense at that point.

"Eventually, Tanushree's parents arrived to pick her up. Her car was attacked, the windshield broken. I tried to get in touch with Tanushree to get her version of events. Around midnight, she asked me to come to her place. In tears, she narrated what really happened."

And this particular video is a testimony of what happened on that fateful day which choreographer Ganesh Acharya had denied initially in his statement.

Watch the video here: