Tamim Iqbal's campaign in the Asia Cup ended with a fracture in his wrist. However, this did not stop the Bangladeshi player from coming out to bat at the number 10 position and guarding his wicket while Mishafiqur Rahim scored runs at the other hand. It was a brave effort by the left-hander and the sight of him holding the bat with only one hand garnered a lot of praise.

''For the 15-20 seconds my mindset was on another level. It was killing me that probably it would be the last ball I will face in this Asia Cup. That was a very emotional thing and I very much wanted to do something for the nation,'' he said.

Tamim was struck on his left wrist by a Suranga Lakmal delivery in the second over of the game. The ball was banged in short of a good length and even as Tamim wanted to pull it away, he was hit on the wrist and left the field immediately. Subsequent scans confirmed a fracture, but Bangladesh are now awaiting a second scan before taking any decision.

'Leaving the scene because of an injury is unfortunate'

"I don't think I have been this disappointed, this heartbroken in 10 years of my international career. I had very high hopes when coming to the Asia Cup. But unfortunately, leaving the scene because of injury is very unfortunate,'' Tamim told reporters in Dubai.

The left-hander has been in sensational form for Bangladesh in the recent past and his absence will be a massive jolt for the team. While they won their first match against Sri Lanka, they need to figure out his replacement at the earliest, which will not be an easy task.

''I have been extremely downcast since last night. Yesterday, after what happened, I had the realisation that I won't play a part in this Asia Cup. So, I did however much was possible for me to do. I thought that if I was destined to play just one more ball in the Asia Cup, I thought 'why not that ball?" Tamim said.

Bangladesh won their first match against Sri Lanka courtesy a brilliant century by Mushfiqur Rahim. They will now face Afghanistan in their second match on September 20.