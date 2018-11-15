Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest Superstars in Kollywood, is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Sarkar' directed by AR Murugadoss. Even though the film received mixed reviews upon its release, it has already racked up more than 11 crores at the Chennai box-office; all credit goes to the controversies it generated for allegedly depicting the AIADMK in a bad light.

Before the release of the movie, there were intellectual property infringement allegations against Murugadoss, but it was solved before Diwali.

Now, adding salt to the already bleeding wound, a case has been filed against actor Vijay in Kerala for appearing with cigarettes on the film's posters. Dr KJ Reena, the district medical officer in Thrissur, has filed a case against the producers, Vijay and the distributors of the film.

After lodging the complaint, Reena revealed that one of the film's posters which depict Vijay smoking a cigarette is against section 5(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003.

As per Reena, section 5(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 is aimed to reduce the use of tobacco products among the public. The district medical officer also made it clear that the poster of Sarkar with Vijay smoking a cigarette is actually glamorizing the usage of tobacco products.

"This is a criminal offence. The complaint has been filed directly to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thrissur. We have taken down the posters exhibited here under our jurisdiction. Those in other jurisdictions can take cognizance and also do the same," said Reena, the News Minute reports.

Sarkar released on November 7 is an action-oriented political drama that narrates the story of a non-resident Indian who raises awareness against electoral fraud among the masses. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Yogi Babu.