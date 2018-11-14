Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, which has got a dream start at the Chennai box office, is on the verge of becoming the third highest grossing Kollywood movie of all-time in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Indeed, it is set to shatter the record of Rajinikanth's Kaala.

By the end of 8 days, Sarkar has grossed Rs 11.61 crore at the Chennai box office. It requires Rs 1 lakh to surpass the collection of Kaala (Rs 11.62 crore). The interesting part of its success story is that the Vijay-starrer is beating the record from the Rajinikanth's lifetime collection in just eight days.

Sarkar got an earth-shattering opening by minting Rs 2.41 crore on the first day. The AR Murugadoss-directorial retained the momentum by earning Rs 2.32 crore on its second day. The movie had met with mixed reviews and saw a dip in the business on its third day as it raked in Rs 1.28 crore.

However, the unnecessary controversy over some scenes and dialogues ensured that Sarkar is under the media glare which helped the movie pull the audience to theatres in good numbers in the next few days.

As a result, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer earned Rs 1.36 on its fourth day, Rs 1.68 crore and Rs 1.76 crore, respectively, on its fifth and sixth day. The movie has been hit by normal weekday dip from Monday.

It has raked in Rs 46 lakh and Rs 38 lakh on its seventh and eighth day to take its total tally to Rs 11.61 crore at the Chennai box office. The movie is expected to shatter Kaala record on Wednesday, November 14.