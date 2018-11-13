Vijay's Sarkar has received a great start at the Chennai box office. Without much competition from Kollywood films, the AR Murugadoss-directorial has minted big money in the first six days.

In the first weekend, Sarkar has grossed Rs 10.72 crore. This is considered to be a great start by any margin. The Thalapathy-starrer flick is expected to do well as there are no big movies releasing for the next two weeks.

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan is in the second place by collecting Rs 96.56 lakh from 153 shows. The film has met with negative reviews. It has to be seen how it performs in the days to come.

Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan entered its sixth week and did not get many shows due to the above-mentioned big films. It raked in Rs 3.05 lakh from 21 shows to take its total collection to Rs 3.35 crore.

Dhanush's Vada Chennai in its fourth weekend earned Rs 2.08 lakh from 15 shows to take its total tally to Rs 6.17 crore and Billa Pandi collected Rs 9.20 lakh in its first weekend.

Sarkar in Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Sarkar has entered Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the second movie of Thalapathy to make it to the club after last year's blockbuster Mersal, which minted over Rs 250 crore at the global box office.

In Tamil Nadu alone, the movie has earned over Rs 60+ crore share in the six-day extended opening weekend. The movie has earned over Rs 10 crore each in Andhra and Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.