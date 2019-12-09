After the southern states saw no relief in the onion prices, a couple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore received a bouquet of onions as a gift for their wedding. The prices of onion rose to touch Rs 180 over the weekend in Tamil Nadu.

The traders have blamed the rising prices on unseasonal rains. State Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the prices will return to normal levels in two weeks.

"Since it is the rainy season, we are supposed to get onions from other states. Because it has rained heavily affecting the cultivation of onions, the incoming load has decreased. This has pushed up the prices. This will be alright in the next 15-20 days. In Tamil Nadu, the output of onions is good. In the next 20 days, the prices of onions in Tamil Nadu will fall," Palaniswami told reporters in Coimbatore.

Prices stabilise in Delhi

Meanwhile, the wholesale prices of onion went down in Delhi on Monday after the arrival of local produce and the bulb sourced from the overseas.

Wholesale prices of onion were quoted in between Rs 50-75 per kg at the Azadpur Mandi - the biggest vegetable market in the country - after the arrival of around 24,000 bags of onion, each containing 55 kg of the crop, from domestic markets.

Onion from Afghanistan and Turkey also arrived at the Mandi. "Over 80 trucks of onion came from Afghanistan in the past two days. A large quantity of Afghani onion is being supplied in the border state of Punjab," a source was quoted as saying by IANS.