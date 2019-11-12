A 30-year-old woman who was riding a two-wheeler was severely injured in Coimbatore after she came under the wheels of a truck on Monday, November 12 as she manoeuvred around a falling flagpole bearing the AIADMK flag. The accident occurred on Avinashi Road when Anuradha Rajeshwari was on her way to work to Golukam Park, Coimbatore. The flag pole fell in her path and to avoid being hit by it, Anuradha tried to manoeuvre her two-wheeler after which she was hit by the truck.

Passerbys informed her relatives about the accident after which she was taken to the nearest hospital, where she is admitted to the ICU. She suffered serious fractures on both her legs as the front wheels of the truck ran over her. The family said: "We got to know of the incident when Anuradha's co-worker called and told us. The injuries are severe. She has a heavy fracture in one leg and the nerves have been cut in the other leg."

"She underwent a seven-hour surgery today just to partially redeem the nerves. The doctors have placed her on a 48-hour observation to see if there is an infection. They have said that they will proceed with the next surgery to attempt to reconnect the nerves after ensuring there is no infection in the site," they added.

Family blames AIADMK

According to the police, the truck driver was speeding when he hit Anuradha but the family alleges that the AIADMK flag pole - put up on the Avinasi Highway to welcome Chief Minister E Palaniswami - caused the accident.

To avoid being hit from the falling flag pole, Anuradha panicked and moved towards the right lane after which she was hit by a truck. A senior police officer said, "The driver has confessed that he was speeding as his owner had asked him to come fast. The flagpoles were erected on the sandy side of the road. There is no way they could have reached the right lane of the highway. We have filed a case only against the truck driver."

Anuradha's relative disagreed with the police's version and said, "The flagpole fell and that's why Anu turned right to the other lane in panic and got hit by the truck." The family also said that Anuradha was the bread earner of the family and demand strict action against the people responsible for this accident.