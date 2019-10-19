A four-storied building collapsed in Vadodara, Gujarat on Saturday, October 19. No news of any injury has been reported yet. However, seven labourers working at the site of the incident are feared to be trapped under the debris.

The accident happened when the work to demolish the dilapidated building was underway in Chhani Jakatnaka area of Vadodara.

Check the visuals from the site of the incident:

Fire brigade vehicles including ambulance and rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, a rescue and search operation is underway.

In another similar incident a few days back, around 12 people were killed and 15 injured after a two-story building in Mau collapsed.

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)