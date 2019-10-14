At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured after a two-story building in Mohammadabad, Mau, collapsed on Monday, October 14.

The building collapsed after a resident's cylinder exploded, according to ANI. Several residents are feared trapped.

Locals living in Walidpur village, where the incident occurred, stated that they heard a loud explosion followed by large flames that erupted from the building.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and has directed district officials to ensure proper treatments to the injured, reported IANS. All necessary help will be provided to the survivors, he added.

Officials are yet to ascertain the total number of survivors trapped inside the debris. Senior police officials and the local residents are helping in the rescue operations.

Last month, a ten-year-old girl died after a five-storey building collapsed in the Khar West area of Mumbai.