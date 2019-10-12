At least seven persons were injured after suspected terrorists hurled a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, October 12.

This is the second grenade attack within 10 days.

Terrorists hurled a grenade in Srinagar's Hari Singh High street area, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk.

News agency ANI reported that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

In another similar incident, a grenade attack outside the deputy commissioner's building in KP Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district killed around five people. The grenade was reportedly thrown by suspected terrorists.

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited.)