A grenade attack outside the deputy commissioner's building in KP Road in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir killed at least five people on Saturday morning. The grenade is said to be thrown by suspected terrorists.

Security forces have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area from civilians and no terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year, security has been tightened and the Valley has witnessed several attacks against security forces deployed in the area.

On October 1, a bag full of explosives weighing 15 kgs was recovered from a bus at Jammu bus stand. The bag containing the explosives was given to the conductor of the bus, travelling from Billawar Tehsil in the Kathua district.

The bus was intercepted at the bus stand at KC road near one of the busiest places in the city.

On September 28, a grenade was thrown at CRPF's 38 battalion personnel in Srinagar and the target narrowly avoided getting hurt.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)