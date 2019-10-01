An attack was foiled in Jammu after fifteen kilograms of RDX were recovered from a bus.

The bag containing the explosives was given to the conductor of the bus, travelling from Billawar Tehsil in the Kathua district.

The bus was intercepted at the bus stand at KC road near one of the busiest places in the city.

India Today reported that one suspect has also been detained for questioning.

This is not an isolated incident in the area. In March this year, a grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand orchestrated by the Hizbul Mujahideen killed one teenager and injured 32. It was the third grenade blast Since May 2018.

Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Government scrapped Article 370, which assigned the state a special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.