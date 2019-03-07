Five people were injured in an explosion at Jammu bus stand on Thursday. According to reports, a grenade was lobbed in the area.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area. Some vehicles in the vicinity have also been damaged in the blast.

It comes weeks after a suicide blast in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF jawans. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)