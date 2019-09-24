Weeks after Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is planning to give access to civilians to the high altitude military locations along the Pakistan border for Indian citizens. The plan to throw open the high peaks was discussed during a seminar that was also attended by many high ranked officers, reported news agency ANI.

One of the Army sources said, "During the conference, the Army chief stated that there is increased curiosity about the Indian Army and its operational challenges." The source further added, "The chief further said that this would be good for national integration. As the force has been allowing citizens to visit training centres and institutions, we now plan to open some forward posts like Siachen Glacier as well." However, the Army is yet to come with the concrete plans and procedures to allow the tourists.

Notably, the Siachen glacier come under Ladakh, which was recently converted into a Union Territory by the Narendra Modi government, after it abrogated Article 370 of the constitution that provided special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Interestingly, Siachen Glacier is the world's highest battlefield where Indian troops have been securing its orders.

In 1984, under operation Meghdoot took control of a number of strategic location including the main passes and heights of the Saltoro Ridge immediately west of the glacier, including Sia La, Bilafond La, and Gyong La. Since 2003 India and Pakistan has announced ceasefire in the region but many soldiers lose their lives due to extreme cold conditions and the treacherous glacial terrain.

In past, the Indian Army has been receiving requests from tourists visiting Ladakh and nearby places to allow access to famous Kargil war positions as well like the Tiger Hill where the Indian Army fought against the odds to recapture the positions held by Pakistani regular army and mujahidin in the summer of 1999. Civilians are allowed to trek from Siachen Base Camp to high altitude since 2007.