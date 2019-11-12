The Truck, Trailer ad Tyre Expo 2019 is being held at the CIDCO Exhibition Center, Vashi on November 22nd to 24th, 2019. An assemblage of vocational trucks, trailers and equipment, ranging from components and accessories to bodies and chassis and more will be on show during the exposition. More than 80 exhibitors will showcase their products and 5000+ plus visitors are anticipated for the expo. International companies with joint ventures in India will also exhibit at the expo. It is a once-a-year opportunity to view all of the newest industry products and win access to representatives from hundreds of exhibiting companies.

This year the TTT Expo is coordinated in one of the commercial hubs of India, Navi Mumbai as many well recognized organizations are headquartered in Mumbai & in other metropolitan. Owner or supplier or a fleet manager, The TTT Expo 2019 has so much to propose. The truck, trailer and tyre expo is an exhibition one should attend to stay connected to the current industry practices. The TTT Expo will help you with information on how to amend the operation and efficiency of your clientele.

"Anyone who is related to the transport industry can discover new technologies and services from more than 80 organizations said Ram Soundalkar.

