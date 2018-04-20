A week after its release outside Tamil Nadu, Karthik Subbaraj's much-awaited Mercury saw the light of the day in its home territory Friday, April 20. Not surprisingly, it has opened to good reviews. Notably, many celebrities have shared good reviews about the flick, which would help the movie to perform well at the box office.

A few celebrities shared their views after watching Mercury in a special show. "#Mercury is fabulous! Truly slick camera work from @DOP_Tirru. Deeply layered soundscape by @Music_Santhosh and @kunal_rajan. @karthiksubbaraj kept us on the edge of the seat!!! Kudos for this thrilling and emotional ride!! @StonebenchFilms," director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who shot to fame with Vikram Vedha, wrote on Twitter.

Venkat Prabhu heaped praises on the technical aspects and lauded the performance of Prabhu Deva. He posted, "Watched #MercuryMovie Brilliantly made film by my bro @karthiksubbaraj Kudos to @DOP_Tirru and @Music_Santhosh a silent film which is technically sound!! @PDdancing & All the actors were awesome!!! really wish u guys win the box office like our @ChennaiIPL Does this #VIVOIPL."

Writer and director Rathna Kumar called Mercury a slow poison. "#Mercury is a slow poison.This Speechless film will definitely leave u speechless even after leaving Theater halls. Brave film from @karthiksubbaraj bro. And absolute Screamer from @Music_Santhosh sir. Fan of those violin bits," he posted.

The fans have also lavished praises on the content. It has to be noted that the flick has already garnered a good response in Karnataka.

The story of Prabhu Deva starrer Mercury is inspired by real-life incidents like the Bhopal gas leak and more importantly from Mercury poisoning in Unilever's Kodaikanal factory which caused irreparable damage to its employees and reportedly took away many lives. In short, the film throws light on how powerful corporate exploits villages.