Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to leave his mark in the Tamil film industry. And if the latest reports are to be believed, the 43-year-old will be playing the role of an antagonist in Rajinikanth's next movie, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Reports say that Karthik Subbaraj met Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mumbai recently. After hearing the script, the Bollywood actor gave his nod to act in the Rajinikanth starrer flick. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed the news.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has acted in over 50 movies in Bollywood. In the recent years, his performance in the films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Raman Raghav 2.0 had won him rave reviews.

In fact, Karthik Subbaraj had expressed his wish to work with him after watching his performance in Raman Raghav 2.0. "@Nawazuddin_S am a filmmaker from Tamilnadu and a big fan of u... Do u have idea of acting in a Tamil film anytime? [sic]" he had written on Twitter earlier.

Earlier, there were strong rumors that Vijay Sethupathi was approached to play the role of the baddie in the untitled flick. It was reported that despite being busy with multiple movies, he had agreed to work in the movie.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the female lead is still on. Rumours have been doing rounds that Deepika Padukone and Trisha Krishnan have been approached. The makers are yet to announce the name of the heroine.

The upcoming Rajinikanth movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The shooting will commence once the ongoing Kollywood strike comes to an end.