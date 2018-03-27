The hunt for the female lead in Rajinikanth's next movie is on. The superstar's movie will be produced by Sun Pictures. The production house, known for bringing in big names from Bollywood, seems to be eyeing top actresses to cast opposite Rajini.

The names of Deepika Padukone, Trisha Krishnan among others have been doing the rounds. "For #SuperstarRajinikanth 's next movie, the following actresses are under consideration for the leading lady role.. - @deepikapadukone - @trishtrashers - @yoursanjali. [sic]" Ramesh Bala, a Kollywood observer tweeted.

Deepika Padukone had earlier paired up with the Tamil superstar in Soundarya Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, a motion capture photorealistic film. Unfortunately, the movie bombed at the box office and their chemistry had come under attack. Meanwhile, Trisha had been waiting to work with the superstar for a long time. It is believed that she would grab the offer with both hands if it comes her way.

However, Anjali's name has come as a surprise in the list considering she is not as big as Deepika or Trisha in terms of stardom.

Apart from the female leads, the makers are considering some top names to play the antagonist. Rumors are rife that Vijay Sethupathi has been finalized to play the villain in the flick.

The forthcoming movie will be written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Pizza and Jigarthanda fame. He directed four movies till now. Karthik is known for not treading the tried-and-tested path and unique way of presentation. However, this movie will be different from his previous ventures as it will be a "pucca Rajinikanth film."

The untitled Rajinikanth's movie will begin later this year.