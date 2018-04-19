Shah Rukh Khan seems to be interested in a Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The Bollywood superstar has reportedly laid down two conditions before the filmmakers before he gives a final nod to the project.

The actor apparently wants to step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi's character and not Madhavan's. The makers had earlier offered him the role of a cop played by Maddy in Vikram Vedha. The other condition is that he would join the film only if Neeraj Pandey helms the project, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.

The website adds that the filmmakers have agreed on both the conditions and that Neeraj Pandey has agreed to direct the movie. As per the earlier reports, Pandey would be co-producing the project apart from writing the screenplay.

However, it is surprising to note that the makers have already signed Pushkar-Gayathri, who wrote and helm the original Tamil version, to direct the Hindi version as well.

"After our two successful co-production in Hindi, Saala Khadoos & Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Rajkumar Hirani and Anand L Rai respectively, we at YNot Studios are super excited to join hands with Anil D Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and its partners Plan C Studios spearheaded by the dynamic Neeraj Pandey for our third production, to be directed by Pushkar and Gayatri," Y Not Studios announced the news in a press release recently.

Whether or not Shah Rukh Khan is part of the project remains a mystery.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir film that explores the line between good and evil. It is the battle between hard-nosed cop Vikram (Madhavan) and notorious criminal Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). The cop's plan to clean up the city results in a personal loss for the gangster.

The movie has several twists and turns. The characters are loosely based on popular folklore Vikram and Betaal, which gives a unique outlook to the film.

Madhavan is said to be playing the same role in the Hindi version as well.