Shah Rukh Khan may have had a bad Tuesday after his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, but King Khan brought smiles to millions of faces with his playful moments with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 3-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The little munchkin, who never fails to make everyone happy with her infectious smile, often accompanies her mother Sakshi Dhoni to cricket stadiums to cheer for her father MS Dhoni.

SRK and Ziva were seen having a great time making wacky faces and posing for pictures while cheering for their respective teams. Even Sakshi Dhoni joined them and posed for the camera.

Their adorable moment floored many people who were present at the stadium. Their pictures soon started doing the rounds on the internet and Twitter users couldn't stop gushing about them.

Check out their pictures and Twitter reactions:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Ziva Dhoni has already become an internet sensation. Many Instagram and Twitter accounts have been created in her name and these pages keep treating fans with her cute pictures.