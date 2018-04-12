Kamal Haasan's Pushpaka Vimana (1987) remains a masterpiece as its uniqueness was that the film had no dialogues and everything was conveyed through expressions. The film won audiences' heart across the nation. 31 years later, another silent movie has been made in the Tamil film industry. Young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj pushed the envelope and has made Mercury without any dialogues.

Multifaceted Prabhudheva plays the lead with Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Remya Nambeesan, Shashank Purushotham, Indhuja and others in the cast. S Tirru has handled the cinematography department, Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, while Vivek Harshan has edited the silent thriller.

Story:

The story of Mercury is inspired by real-life incidents like the Bhopal gas leak and Mercury poisoning in Japan. It tries to throw light on how powerful corporate exploits villages and talks about industrial disasters.

Five hearing impaired friends (Deepak Paramesh, Anish Padmanabhan, Sananth Reddy, Shashank Purushotham and Indhuja) during a school reunion comes across a dead body on a night out and how their life changes thereafter form the crux of the story.

Release:

The movie is not releasing in Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing Kollywood strike. But it will be released in other parts of India and world.

It has garnered a lot of buzz with its teaser and trailer. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in their words here:

We will bring you updates as and when the audience's share their response online. Stay tuned.