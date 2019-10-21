Prime Minister Narendra Modi won hearts for the Tamil rendition of his poem on Mamallapuram ocean's beauty. PM Modi responded to the appreciation from Tamil film personalities saying that he is glad to express himself in the world's oldest language which has nurtured a vibrant culture.

Expressing gratitude, the Prime Minister said, "The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

On Sunday, the Tamil version of the poem was released on the PM's official handle along with the caption, "Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago."

Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan replied to the tweet, "Amazing love of our Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for #Tamil. We all must celebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir."

Prime Minister responded, "Glad to be expressing myself in the world's oldest language, which has nurtured a vibrant culture. The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional."

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh also reacted, "Saluting nature is saluting God..! Bcoz nature is the Almighty!! Great! Hon @narendramodi sir! Thank you on behalf of our nation, for your lovable poem on mahab ocean...!"

To this, PM Modi replied to the actor, "Thank you @Actor_Vivek! Respect for nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifests divinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram and the morning calm provided perfect moments to express some of my thoughts."

Ahead of the 2nd day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram, PM Modi decided to spread a message keeping up with his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mission. He also tweeted that he had a refreshing walk and also exercised along the scenic coast of Mamallapuram on which the Tamil poem is based on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Chennai on October 11 and 12 for the second informal summit.