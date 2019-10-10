There were rumours doing rounds that Rajinikanth has been invited for a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping who will be in India on Friday, 11 October.

Now, Rajinikanth's manager, Riaz Ahmed, has given a clarification on the issue. He tweeted, "The News that's been circulating on Media regarding #Superstar #Rajinikanth is false!. [sic]" Thus putting an end to the speculation.

Xi Jinping will be in India on a two-day informal summit. "At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit," India's foreign ministry said in a statement. It is second such meeting after their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China, in 2018.

The Chinese President will be at the Chennai airport on Friday and will meet the Indian Prime Minister for tea. They will head towards the four iconic monuments of Mamallapuram at 5 pm.

The two leaders will have dinner at Fishermen's Cove.

Rajinikanth's Connection with BJP

Rajinikanth shares a close bond with Narendra Modi and there have been lots of rumours about the Tamil superstar joining the BJP to change its fortunes in Tamil Nadu.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is working on his upcoming action-thriller Darbar. The AR Murugadoss' creation will release for Pongal 2020. He will be soon moving on to his next movie, directed by Siruthai Siva.