Tamil film industry is all prepared for an exciting second half of 2018 after a not-so-impressive beginning this year.

Kollywood will see the releases of some big movies in the second half of the year. Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, Rajinikanth's 2.0, Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, Suriya's NGK, Sivakarthikeyan's Semma Raja and Vikram's Saamy Square are some of the films that will hit the screens in the next six months.

Movies in July

Of the few releases last week, Mr Chandramouli starring Gautham Karthik hogged the complete attention. The movie has met with mixed reviews.

A few movies including Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam, will be out this week. It has to be noted that Tamizh Padam hit the screens early this week, and was released today, July 12.

Here's the complete list of movies which are releasing this month: